Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Decreases By 71.5%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the February 27th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 235,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 140,230 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 552,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 592,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 445,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,668. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

