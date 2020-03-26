Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Decreases By 77.7%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the February 27th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Anthony Ambrose purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 372,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,600.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 307,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

