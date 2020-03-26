Short Interest in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Increases By 114.9%

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,378,900 shares, a growth of 114.9% from the February 27th total of 641,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:DSSI traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.06. 517,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,540. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.98 million and a PE ratio of -44.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

