Short Interest in DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Increases By 105.7%

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 268,800 shares, an increase of 105.7% from the February 27th total of 130,700 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, insider Ault & Company, Inc. purchased 660,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $739,947.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 666,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,978.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DPW stock. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,474,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,592,000. DPW makes up approximately 7.2% of HMI Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HMI Capital LLC owned about 137.62% of DPW as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of DPW stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 189,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,956. DPW has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

