Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE) Expands By 232.9%

Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 378,200 shares, a growth of 232.9% from the February 27th total of 113,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSE. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000.

Shares of DSE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 294,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31.

Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

