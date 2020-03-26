Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declines By 59.0%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the February 27th total of 26,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EVN stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,928. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVN. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,879,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 62,178 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 858,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

