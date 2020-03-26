Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Increases By 139.3%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a growth of 139.3% from the February 27th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EFR traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 293,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,242. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $353,702.05. Also, insider Keith Quinton acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Insiders acquired a total of 728,838 shares of company stock worth $9,866,038 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

