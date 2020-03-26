Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Decreases By 94.8%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the February 27th total of 30,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ECF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.94. 65,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,672. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 127,028 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 432,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 27.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.