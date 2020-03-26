Short Interest in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) Declines By 37.2%

Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 823,200 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the February 27th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ENIC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.28. 1,378,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.61. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

