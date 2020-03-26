Short Interest in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Rises By 111.1%

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the February 27th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,575. Evolving Systems has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolving Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.19% of Evolving Systems worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

