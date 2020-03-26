Short Interest in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) Declines By 97.1%

First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the February 27th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FEO traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 39,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,429. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.94%.

First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.