Short Interest in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) Decreases By 60.1%

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the February 27th total of 33,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 541,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the 4th quarter worth $171,000.

FGB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 161,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,854. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

About First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

