Short Interest in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) Declines By 43.6%

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the February 27th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FEDU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.17. 2,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,810. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. Four Seasons Edu has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of -0.45.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

