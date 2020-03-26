Short Interest in FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) Declines By 80.0%

FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 27th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FSB Bancorp stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 3.76% of FSB Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. FSB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of FSB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About FSB Bancorp

FSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits.

