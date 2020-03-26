Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Grows By 127.4%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,900 shares, an increase of 127.4% from the February 27th total of 441,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NYSE IHG traded up $4.04 on Thursday, reaching $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $71.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.859 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 557.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 84.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

