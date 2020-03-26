Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) Grows By 1,257.6%

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 1,257.6% from the February 27th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE:OIA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 350,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,161. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

