Short Interest in Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) Decreases By 42.5%

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the February 27th total of 39,300 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invivo Therapeutics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 6.81% of Invivo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

NVIV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 57,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,440. Invivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $826,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Invivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

