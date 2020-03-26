Short Interest in Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Declines By 62.9%

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the February 27th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Shares of ISDR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.