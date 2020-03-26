Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) Decreases By 64.0%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the February 27th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NRBO traded up $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.07. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Hayden Royal LLC owned about 5.74% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Iterum Therapeutics

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

