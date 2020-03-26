Short Interest in J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) Drops By 44.4%

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 27th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded J.W. Mays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

MAYS stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.31. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456. J.W. Mays has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of -0.09.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

