Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Grows By 168.7%

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 168.7% from the February 27th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,896 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HTD traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.76. 241,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,354. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $28.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

