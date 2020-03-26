Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expands By 581.8%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 581.8% from the February 27th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KMDA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.54. 47,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,510. The company has a market cap of $246.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. Kamada had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kamada by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kamada by 3,140.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $2,740,000. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

