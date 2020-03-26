Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Expands By 362.5%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 362.5% from the February 27th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

KOSS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ KOSS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310. Koss has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Koss at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

