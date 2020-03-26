Short Interest in Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:MOXC) Rises By 263.2%

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 263.2% from the February 27th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MOXC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,888. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45. Lianluo Smart has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $14.32 million, a P/E ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lianluo Smart from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics.

