Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Rises By 100.0%

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 27th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director W Glenn Hogan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $69,400.00. Also, Director Kevin James Kooman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,600. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMST. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMST traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.42. 48,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

