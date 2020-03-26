Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Grows By 227.5%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 227.5% from the February 27th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $36,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Peter Vanderlee bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $132,572. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000.
NYSE:SCD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.35. 251,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,163. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.85%.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
