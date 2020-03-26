Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) Rises By 213.0%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 213.0% from the February 27th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MFD traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,859. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.