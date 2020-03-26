Short Interest in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Grows By 272.0%

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,300 shares, an increase of 272.0% from the February 27th total of 591,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mimecast from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

In other news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,600. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIME traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.73, a P/E/G ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

