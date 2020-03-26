Short Interest in MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Drops By 73.0%

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the February 27th total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MOSY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,339. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.69. MoSys has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MoSys stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,044 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.65% of MoSys worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

