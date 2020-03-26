Short Interest in NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Declines By 52.0%

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the February 27th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NANO DIMENSION/S stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of NANO DIMENSION/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NANO DIMENSION/S alerts:

NNDM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 49,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.13. NANO DIMENSION/S has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 118.15%.

NANO DIMENSION/S Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.