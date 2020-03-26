Short Interest in Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Rises By 282.5%

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,935,600 shares, an increase of 282.5% from the February 27th total of 506,100 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.92.

Shares of NOVN remained flat at $$0.43 on Thursday. 3,622,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679,924. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

