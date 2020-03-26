Short Interest in NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Rises By 220.0%

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the February 27th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN NTN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178. NTN Buzztime has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.40.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

