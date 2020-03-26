Short Interest in Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Increases By 281.8%

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 281.8% from the February 27th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 133,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,934. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUW. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

