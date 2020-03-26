Short Interest in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) Rises By 128.0%

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 128.0% from the February 27th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JDD stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.66. 141,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,629. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the fourth quarter worth $109,000.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

