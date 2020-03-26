Short Interest in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Expands By 431.0%

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, an increase of 431.0% from the February 27th total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,137,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 277,618 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,973,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 182,252 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,277,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,419,000 after purchasing an additional 126,581 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Shares of NAD traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 937,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,143. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

