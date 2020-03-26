Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Rises By 296.3%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 296.3% from the February 27th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JGH. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 184,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JGH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 133,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,220. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $16.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

