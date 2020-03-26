Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Grows By 294.5%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 294.5% from the February 27th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NID stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 165,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,266. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NID. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 343,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 158,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd in the 4th quarter worth $233,000.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

