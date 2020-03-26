Short Interest in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Rises By 905.6%

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 905.6% from the February 27th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE:JLS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.72. 328,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,731. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 775,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 47,272 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

