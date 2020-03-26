Short Interest in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) Declines By 46.6%

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the February 27th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Nuveen Senior Income Fund news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVF. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 100,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,649. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

