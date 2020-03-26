Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Drops By 44.7%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the February 27th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000.

Shares of NYSE:BXMX traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 685,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,379. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

