Short Interest in Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) Expands By 225.0%

Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the February 27th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Optibase stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 8,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124. Optibase has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Optibase alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Optibase from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Optibase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optibase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.