Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Grows By 102.5%

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 348,900 shares, an increase of 102.5% from the February 27th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of OXSQ stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 983,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,150. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.67%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,792.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Stelljes III bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

