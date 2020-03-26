Short Interest in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Drops By 42.6%

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the February 27th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $125,568.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,542. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 96,250 shares of company stock valued at $462,301 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 239,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of PFLT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 574,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $181.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

