Short Interest in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Grows By 130.6%

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, an increase of 130.6% from the February 27th total of 109,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

PEBO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 107,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,481. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.10 million. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,817,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39,134 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,453 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.