Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) Rises By 133.1%

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 398,800 shares, an increase of 133.1% from the February 27th total of 171,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Performance Shipping stock. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 398,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.81% of Performance Shipping as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Shares of DCIX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. 133,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,710. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.26.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 119.41%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.