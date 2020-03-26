Short Interest in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Decreases By 37.6%

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the February 27th total of 350,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PERI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 199,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,520. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PERI. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 62,632 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

