Short Interest in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Drops By 49.0%

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the February 27th total of 51,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PFSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in PFSweb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,344,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 46,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PFSweb by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PFSweb by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSW traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 25,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17. PFSweb has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.45 million. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PFSweb will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

