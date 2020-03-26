Short Interest in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Grows By 354.5%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 354.5% from the February 27th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,439,000 after buying an additional 302,557 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 128,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PMO traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.94. 238,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,269. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.