Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Expands By 809.9%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a growth of 809.9% from the February 27th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 648,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,629. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.