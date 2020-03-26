Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Decreases By 66.7%

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 27th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SFBC traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.87. 29,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

